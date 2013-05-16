HOUSTON May 16 Colonial Pipeline
shut its main gasoline line on Thursday to investigate a
possible leak, the company said, as it was already fixing a leak
in another area of the line that prompted a brief shutdown on
Wednesday.
Colonial, which transports U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline and
distillates to the Northeast, said the line could remain shut
until mid-morning Friday to allow for excavation and repairs if
needed.
Colonial shut Line 1, the gasoline line, at about 4 p.m. EDT
after an analysis of inspection data revealed a "possible
integrity issue" near Opelousas, Louisiana. Line 2, which
transports distillates, was unaffected.
The data did not reveal a leak, but Colonial shut the entire
line to excavate the area to investigate further. That process
could take 12 to 18 hours, the company said.
"The whole line is shut down until that time," Colonial
spokesman Steve Baker said.
Colonial shut the entire line on Wednesday for an hour when
a small amount of gasoline was found between Houston and Hebert,
Texas, near Beaumont. Once the leak was isolated at a block
valve site, Colonial restarted the line east of Hebert and began
excavating at the leak site to conduct repairs if needed.
Colonial said the Louisiana issue was unrelated to the leak
near Hebert. That repair remains under way.