July 1 Colonial Pipeline Co is
allocating space for Cycle 39 shipments on Line 1, its main
gasoline line, according to a notice sent to shippers on
Wednesday.
Colonial's Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels
per day, runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. The
current allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins,
Mississippi.
Committed information will be available on July 6, the
pipeline operator said.
The company generally announces allocations when
nominations, or requests for space to ship petroleum products,
on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting
cycle.
Colonial's cycles are five-day periods in which a sequence
of all in-season products are pumped, and the company pumps the
same sequence of product every five days.
Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across
the Southern and Eastern United States through more than 5,500
miles (8,850 km) of pipeline system delivering gasoline, diesel,
jet fuel and other refined products.
