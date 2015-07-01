July 1 Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 39 shipments on Line 1, its main gasoline line, according to a notice sent to shippers on Wednesday.

Colonial's Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day, runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. The current allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins, Mississippi.

Committed information will be available on July 6, the pipeline operator said.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests for space to ship petroleum products, on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

Colonial's cycles are five-day periods in which a sequence of all in-season products are pumped, and the company pumps the same sequence of product every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the Southern and Eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipeline system delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)