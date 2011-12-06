* Line restarted after 10-barrel diesel fuel leak cleanup

* Line expected to reach normal flow by evening

(Updates with restart of line, details)

Dec 6 Colonial Pipeline restarted its main distillate line north of Collins, Mississippi, by late morning on Tuesday after shutting it down to clean up a leak of 10 barrels of diesel fuel at a booster station in Alabama, a company spokesman said.

He said the company promptly shut the line early Tuesday upon discovering the leak and restarted it about six hours later.

The line ships distillates to the U.S. Northeast from the Gulf Coast. Colonial spokesman Steve Baker said the line was half full shortly after it was restarted, "with steady improvements expected through the rest of the day until Line 2 reaches normal this evening."

Gulf cash distillate markets shrugged off the shutdown as differentials showed little movement, traders said.

Baker said the cause of the small leak was under investigation. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)