HOUSTON, June 29 Destin Pipeline aims to provide
natural gas shippers impacted by a pipeline force majeure access
to the VKGS delivery point by Wednesday evening, pending
successful testing of meters and good weather, the company said
in a notice on Wednesday.
Total re-routed gas flows into the VKGS delivery point will
be limited to 350 mmcfd, the notice said.
Destin Pipeline declared force majeure and stopped shipments
from offshore receipt points on Tuesday following a fire at
Enterprise Product Partners' natural gas processing
plant in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Enterprise has not yet indicated when it expects the plant
to resume operations, Destin said in the notice.
