(Adds comments from CEO, impact on Canadian grades, paragraphs
2-8)
By Catherine Ngai
July 9 Construction of the
600,000-barrel-per-day Flanagan South oil pipeline from Illinois
to Oklahoma will be complete late in the third quarter, with the
first oil flowing early in the fourth quarter, operator Enbridge
Inc said.
The new timeline for commissioning the nearly 600-mile
conduit is later than the company's prior third-quarter
in-service date, delaying delivery of another large slug of
Canadian crude to refiners along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The
arrival of that heavy oil is expected to further cut into
imports from supplies like Mexico and Venezuela.
Late on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail
that most construction for the 593-mile pipeline is complete and
that work continues on the seven pump stations. She added that
construction will be completed late in the third quarter and
line fill would begin in October or early in the fourth quarter.
Speaking after a presentation to an energy conference in
Calgary on Wednesday, Enbridge's chief executive officer Al
Monaco said line fill could technically begin prior to
Flanagan's mechanical completion by late in the third quarter.
He added that line fill would take around three weeks.
Flanagan South will connect Enbridge's main Canadian export
pipeline to Cushing, Oklahoma, where the oil is expected to flow
into the expanded Seaway pipeline to the Gulf.
The line will not initially run at full rates. The pipeline
"was never intended to start at full capacity on Day 1" but
commitments would "ramp up," Monaco added.
"We don't see any disparity between our upstream capacity
and our ability to meet our Flanagan South demands," he said.
The delay in start-up threatens to put pressure on price
differentials for Canadian sour crudes, including Western Canada
Select and Cold Lake. WCS for August delivery slid to trade at a
$23 discount to WTI earlier on Wednesday, down from $21.60 a
barrel on Tuesday, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
In May, Enbridge executives said the Flanagan Line south was
on target to go into service in the third quarter. They also
suggested there was potential scope to further expand the
system, as well as Seaway, by several hundred thousand bpd.
The apparent delay in Flanagan may not surprise some
traders, who had grown skeptical over how quickly it would come
into service. Enterprise Products Partners LP, which
co-owns the Seaway line, announced last week that the expanded
segment was mechanically complete but would be commissioned
during this quarter, also later than anticipated.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai in Calgary, additional reporting
from Nia Williams and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by
Jessica Resnick-Ault, Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)