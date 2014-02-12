BRIEF-Wall Financial Q4 earnings per share C$0.01
* Wall financial corporation announces Q4 operating results and financial statements
Feb 11 Enbridge Inc reported it will be conducting pipeline work in a terminal north of Baseline Road, Sherwood Park, Edmonton, Alberta, from 1600 on Feb. 11 to 1200 (local time) on Feb .13, according to a message posted on a community information line.
The work will create high-pitched noises, but there is no further concern, the message said
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx