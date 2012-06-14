* Farming equipment closes small natgas line
* No effect to wider system
June 14 Enterprise Product Partners
closed a small natural gas pipeline in south Texas late on
Wednesday after the line was ruptured by farming equipment,
causing a leak, the company said on Thursday.
No injuries were reported following the incident, which
occurred in a rural area a few miles southwest of Corpus
Christi. Gas deliveries on Enterprise's wider system were
unaffected, an Enterprise spokesman said.
The 8-inch gathering line was closed off and there was no
gas in that section of the pipe, he added. There is no timeline
for when it will return to service.