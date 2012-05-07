BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON May 7 Exxon Mobil has restarted both the North and South Line oil pipelines in Louisiana after a spill and integrity questions, a source in the control room said.
The source could not say exactly when both lines restarted but said both had been put back into operation.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.