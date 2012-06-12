NEW YORK, June 12 Enbridge Corp shut its 609,000 barrel-per-day crude pipeline Line 6A late Monday for overnight maintenance, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The 467-mile line is a main supplier of crude to Midwestern U.S. refineries such as Exxon Mobil's Joliet, Illinois, and Citgo's Lemont, Illinois, plants.

The line was due to return to service Tuesday morning but it was unclear if the line was back up. A company spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Janet McGurty and Selam Gebrekidan in New York, Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)