WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
NEW YORK, June 12 Enbridge Corp shut its 609,000 barrel-per-day crude pipeline Line 6A late Monday for overnight maintenance, trade sources said on Tuesday.
The 467-mile line is a main supplier of crude to Midwestern U.S. refineries such as Exxon Mobil's Joliet, Illinois, and Citgo's Lemont, Illinois, plants.
The line was due to return to service Tuesday morning but it was unclear if the line was back up. A company spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Janet McGurty and Selam Gebrekidan in New York, Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.