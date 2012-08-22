(Corrects name of pipeline to Parkway in headline and 1st
graph)
NEW YORK Aug 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
began construction of the Parkway Pipeline over the
weekend, increasing the amount of gasoline, jet and diesel
carried from Louisiana refineries to the oil hub of Collins,
Mississippi.
The 136-mile, 16 inch pipeline will begin in Norco,
Louisiana and carry 110,000 bpd initially, with the ability to
expand to over 200,000 bpd.
Kinder Morgan is partnering with large independent U.S.
refiner, Valero Energy Corp to build the pipeline, which
is expected to be in service by mid-year 2013.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley)