HOUSTON, June 7 Magellan Midstream Partners LP will begin shipping condensate on its Longhorn pipeline in the third quarter and may add condensate shipments to its Bridgetex pipeline, a senior executive said at the Argus conference in Houston on Tuesday.

The 275,000 barrel per day (bpd) Longhorn pipeline currently moves West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and West Texas Sour (WTS) crudes from Crane, Texas to Houston, Texas.

The 300,000 bpd Bridgetex pipeline ships WTI and WTS from Colorado City, Texas to Houston, Texas. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Marguerita Choy)