Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said
on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after
spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
"The Magellan pipeline in the general area has suspended
operations. We do not expect any supply disruptions associated
with this incident," company spokesman Bruce Heine said in an
email.
A county roadway near the impacted area has been temporarily
closed, but there were no evacuations or injuries associated
with the spill, Magellan said.
But weather conditions, including high winds and blowing
snow, are impacting cleanup efforts, the Iowa Department of
Natural Resources (DNR) said in an emailed statement.
The news comes as the debate around pipeline safety was
rekindled after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on
Tuesday smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and
Dakota Access oil pipelines.
Protesters and environmental groups had rallied for months
against plans to route the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline
beneath a lake near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying
it threatened water resources and sacred Native American sites.
Iowa DNR said the spill happened early this morning in Worth
County, near Hanlontown, which is about 125 miles (200 km) north
of Des Moines.
Worth County emergency officials are working with Magellan
to ensure the spill is contained, the Iowa DNR said, adding that
the company's environmental contractors are vacuuming spilled
diesel fuel from the scene.
Staff onsite from Iowa DNR report the fuel pooled in a farm
field and does not appear to have reached surface waters.
Magellan said it was probing the cause of the incident and
did not have an immediate return date for the 12-inch pipeline
system.
Recovery operations are under way and all appropriate
federal and state agencies have been notified, the company said.
There was no immediate market reaction to news of the spill.
Separately, the president of Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on
Wednesday confirmed its pipeline as the source of a leak of some
200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of crude oil onto aboriginal
land in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that was
discovered by a member of the community last week.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru and Devika Krishna
Kumar in New York; editing by Sandra Maler, G Crosse)