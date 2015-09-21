Sept 21 Plains All American Pipeline LP
will shut a segment of its Basin Pipeline for 10 days in
November for hydro-testing, according to a shipper notice.
The pipeline operator will shut the line between Midland,
Texas and Colorado City, Texas, cutting all shipments of crude
during that time.
The Basin Pipeline has capacity to ship between 240,000 to
450,000 barrels per day of crude, depending on the line segment.
It stretches from Jal, New Mexico to Odessa and Midland, Texas
and on to the crude storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment on
its plans for the pipeline.
