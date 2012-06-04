* Operator says time to reach Houston is roughly two weeks

* First estimate 12 days when flows started from Cushing

* On day 15, Genscape saw little to none at Houston

* Reversal of Seaway aimed at easing Midwest oil glut

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, June 4 Enterprise Products on Monday raised to "approximately two weeks" the time it would take for oil to reach Houston from Cushing, Oklahoma on the reversed Seaway pipeline after an industry monitor said little or none had arrived by day 15.

At startup on May 19, an Enterprise spokesman said it would take about 12 days -- or until last Thursday -- for the first oil from the U.S. futures contract delivery hub to make the trip and that he planned no incremental progress reports.

Industry monitor Genscape, which uses helicopter overflights and electronics to monitor oil pipeline and storage tank activity in Canada and the United States, said little or no oil had reached Houston as of Sunday, 15 days after startup.

Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey said the company would "not respond to market rumors or speculation and will provide operational updates as appropriate", but he upped the travel time to "approximately two weeks".

The reversal of Seaway, which historically flowed south to north from the Houston area to Cushing, is aimed at reducing a glut of oil that has built in the U.S. Midwest due to surging production in the Canadian oil sands and U.S. oil shales.

Oil markets are watching closely because a shortage of outlets to the Gulf Coast refining complex from Cushing had caused the cost of North American crude to fall to big discounts compared with world prices.

Genscape based its Pipeline Intelligence Report on Monday on an overflight on Sunday of the Seaway pipeline and storage terminals near Houston, Genscape spokesman Abudi Zein said.

Jones Creek tanks at the south end of Seaway, more than 500 miles (800 km) from Cushing, show a slight increase in inventory, but that could come from another pipeline, Genscape said. Katy terminal, which is nearer Cushing than is Jones Creek, is empty, Genscape said.

"The evidence of higher inventories at Jones Creek is not conclusive," Genscape said in its report.

Enterprise and partner Enbridge Inc agreed last November to reverse the pipeline, providing the first direct link from Cushing to the Gulf Coast.

The initial planned flow rate is 150,000 barrels per day, with throughput due to increase to 400,000 bpd by early next year.