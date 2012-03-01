NEW YORK, March 1 Enterprise Products
Partner and Enbridge Inc are planning to build
a pipeline to move crude coming down the reversed Seaway
pipeline from its terminus in Jones Creek, Texas to Enterprise's
ECHO terminal.
"The reversed line will bring crude to Jones Creek,
northwest of Freeport," said Brad Shamla, an executive with
Canada's Enbridge.
"We are shipping crude out over a dock to other destinations
on the Gulf Coast," he said.
The purging of the 500-mile (805-km) pipeline is ahead of
schedule. The pipeline will begin by carrying 150,000 barrels
per day by June 1 from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to Gulf
Coast refineries, said Shamla.
The pipeline is the first of several projects to siphon the
glut of crude oil sitting in Cushing to the refineries along the
Gulf Coast.
The reversed Seaway pipeline capacity is expected to grow
400,000 bpd in 2014 but could increase more if the current open
season seeking more firm shipping commitments is successful.
.
Enterprise's ECHO terminal along the Houston Ship Channel
will be ready to receive the oil. When completed, the terminal
will hold 6 million barrels.