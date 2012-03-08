* First step toward easing the U.S. Midwest oil glut
* Enterprise expects to reverse the line by June 1
HOUSTON, March 8 Purging of the Seaway
crude oil pipeline has been completed to accommodate a planned
reversal that will help ease the U.S. Midwest oil glut, a
spokesman for pipeline operator Enterprise Products said
on Thursday.
The project is on schedule to convert Seaway to flow south
to the Gulf Coast refining complex instead of north to the
Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub no later than June 1, spokesman
Rick Rainey said.
The reversal is expected to help narrow the steep
discounting of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate,
which is back logged at Cushing due to a shortage of outlets to
the Gulf Coast.
Industry data monitor Genscape earlier said the purging was
complete and that only half of the 2 million barrels in the line
was purged because half belonged to Enterprise. Genscape also
said work had begun on valves for reversal of the 500-mile line.
Rainey declined to comment on whether work had begun, but he
rejected Genscape spokesman Abudi Zein's assertion that only
half of the oil in the line was purged because it belonged to
Enterprise.
"That's wrong. None of the oil was ours. It's been purged
completely," Rainey said.
Enbridge bought ConocoPhillips' 50 percent share of the line
last fall and agreed with the owner of the other 50 percent,
Enterprise, to reverse the line.
Historically, the line carried imported oil from Freeport,
Texas, to Cushing.
The lack of outlets to Gulf Coast refineries has depressed
WTI, which settled Thursday at an $18.86 discount to North Sea
benchmark Brent.