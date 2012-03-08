* Shell begins open season for Houston-to-Houma reversal
NEW YORK, March 8 Shell Pipeline, a unit
of European oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, said on
Thursday it would begin to seek firm shipping commitments for
its U.S. Gulf Coast Houston-to-Houma pipeline reversal project.
Also on Thursday, Delek U.S. Holdings, a much smaller
oil patch player with a much smaller line, said the reversal of
its Paline crude oil line was to be completed by end of April,
the company told analysts during a conference call.
The shift in oil production from offshore Gulf to new plays
in Texas, North Dakota and Oklahoma, combined with the
resurgence of production from some old fields like the Permian
Basin, have changed the direction crude needs to flow to reach
the concentration of refineries along the Gulf Coast's refinery
row.
Shell's 300,000 barrel per day line, which originally
carried crude from the Louisiana port city of Houma, the
delivery point for some Gulf of Mexico crudes, to Houston
refineries will be reversed.
The open season for the reversal of the so-called "HoHo"
line began on Wednesday and will last for 45 days, Shell said in
a statement.
The HoHo reversal will take advantage of moving growing
crude production from the inland oil plays in the Eagle Ford,
Bakken and Barnett shale regions to the Gulf Coast and to
refineries for processing into gasoline and diesel.
It will also be able to carry crude from Cushing, Oklahoma,
the delivery point of the NYMEX crude contract, where landlocked
stocks are moving back to record levels, according to the most
recent U.S. government data.
Several projects are underway to move the glut of low-priced
crudes out of Cushing down to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This includes
TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL pipeline and
the Seaway reversal venture between Enterprise Products Partners
and Canada's Enbridge.
If Shell gets regulatory approval and enough customer
commitments, the Ho-Ho Reversal will begin service early in
2013, Shell said.
In East Texas, Delek's pipeline runs from Longview, Texas, in
the northeastern part of the state, to Nederland, Texas, in the
southeastern part of the state.
Last year, Delek paid $50 million for the 36,000 barrel per
day pipeline. As it will open a route for crude to move down the
Texas/Louisiana border to the Gulf Coast analysts expect it to
be highly utilized.
Delek officials said they have commitments in place from at
least one shipper on the line to move barrels south. Currently,
the pipeline is under contract to a major oil company.