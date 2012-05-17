* One shipper objected that process gave it little chance
HOUSTON May 17 The Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission has approved Enbridge Inc's lottery plan for
allocating space on a full Spearhead pipeline to a sudden surge
of new shippers, a FERC spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Yaltex Oil LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, had objected to
Enbridge's lottery for sharing limited space on the 650-mile
(1,040-km), 170,000-barrels-per-day pipeline from Flanagan,
Illinois to Cushing, Oklahoma, arguing it had little chance
under the plan.
Enbridge replied that similar lotteries were in use on other
common carrier pipelines facing sudden excess shipper demand and
worked well. FERC requires common carrier pipelines to set aside
space for new shippers and allocate it in a non-discriminatory
way.
Spearhead had not been overnominated for years until plans
were announced to begin shipping crude from the glutted Cushing
oil storage hub to the main U.S. refining center on the Gulf
Coast via a reversed Seaway pipeline, set to start this week.
Shippers then rushed to take advantage of the new outlet
from Cushing, delivery point for the New York Mercantile
Exchange's benchmark U.S. oil futures contract, to the premium
Gulf Coast market, analysts said.
Since April 2011, the number of shippers seeking space on
Spearhead has tripled from 13 to 33, and in April shippers
proposed sending 4.2 million barrels on Spearhead, 25 times
capacity, forcing a 96 percent apportionment, Enbridge said.
Demand for space on Spearhead had fallen when Cushing
inventories rose to record levels because of booming U.S. and
Canadian oil production and a shortage of outlets from
Cushing to the Gulf.
"We find that Spearhead's proposal is just and reasonable,"
FERC said, adding that the "proposed lottery process is the
agreed-upon result of discussions with all of its shippers and
no other comments or protests were filed".
FERC said Enbridge's proposal was approved effective last
Friday.