* Sunoco says Phase I will be online by Q1 2013
* Sunoco says will keep open season until Sept. 6
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 21 Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
said on Tuesday it had enough binding shipper
commitments to move forward with its pipeline to carry crude oil
from the west Texas Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, home to the
United States' largest concentration of oil refineries.
The company said that it has enough shippers for the Permian
Express Phase I to enable the 90,000 barrel per day pipeline to
come online in the first quarter of 2013.
Despite sufficient shipping commitments, the company will
keep the open shipping season until Sept. 6.
The line will run from Oklahoma-border town of Wichita
Falls, Texas, southeast to Sunoco's Nederland Terminal
straddling the Texas-Louisiana border on the Gulf Coast.
Sunoco's Nederland terminal, located on the Sabine-Neches
waterway between Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, has over 22
million barrels of crude and petroleum products and feedstocks
storage capacity with connections to several pipelines as well
as water access.
The Permian Basin is a mature oil producing area in West
Texas and eastern New Mexico which has found new life with the
improvement in drilling technology, including horizontal
drilling and hydraulic fracturing.
Energy consultant Bentek expects production in the region to
rise by 60 percent to reach at least 1.82 million bpd in 2016.
Although proposed pipelines expansions add up to 1 million bpd,
Bentek expects takeaway capacity to exceed pipeline capacity.
The Permian Express Phase I will use existing line owned or
leased by Sunoco Pipeline LP. Phase II of the system will
increase the flow to 150,000 bpd in the third or fourth quarter
of 2013.