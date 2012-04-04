* Link of existing lines a historic step

* Restores Permian Basin to Gulf Coast oil flow

* Should help ease the Midwest glut of oil

* Improve differentials for WTI-based crudes

* Canadian, North Dakota production floods market

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, April 4 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP is starting deliveries this week on a new West Texas-to-Houston crude oil pipeline link that will deliver up to 40,000 barrels per day of West Texas Sour to the Gulf Coast, a company source said on Wednesday.

"Deliveries begin this week," a company source said by email without offering details.

Sunoco corporate headquarters did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Restoring the West Texas-Gulf Coast link is the first step in a game-changing shift of flows that features construction and reversals of larger lines such as Keystone and Seaway from the Midwest to refineries on the coast, traders said.

A glut of oil in the Midwest has depressed crudes priced against West Texas Intermediate futures, and companies have been scrambling to find outlets to the Gulf Coast.

"It should relieve the pressure on WTS historically high discounts to WTI (West Texas Intermediate)," a broker said.

Early Wednesday, the market effect of the disclosure on West Texas Sour differentials appeared limited, with both WTS and West Texas Intermediate at Midland still weak.

WTS was bid $8.65 per barrel under WTI against seller offers of $8.45 under, deeply discounted from the levels of just a few weeks ago. Traders have blamed full pipelines from the Permian Basin to the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.

Midland sweet was bid $8.25 under against offers at $8.10 under.

This is not the first crude oil to flow from West Texas to the Gulf Coast by pipeline, but in recent years pipeline flows have been adjusted to move crude from the Permian Basin to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, traders said.

"There used to two lines that came from West Texas to Houston, that I remember," a trader said.

Over time, however, as imported crudes fed the Gulf Coast refining complex, the nation's largest, Permian Basin crudes flowed northeastward to Cushing and the Midwest.

Lately, flows from West Texas to the Gulf Coast have been small and largely limited to rail delivery, which is regarded as a stopgap solution, market sources said.

Growing Canadian and North Dakota production flowing eastward and southward has created a glut of crude in the Midwest, depressing WTI-based U.S. crudes compared to crudes priced against the world market benchmark, Brent.

Refiners in the largest U.S. refining complex on the Gulf Coast have been paying world prices for crude, keeping U.S. fuel prices high, while refiners in the Midwest have been paying WTI-based prices, selling at world-based and making huge profits.

That spread is expected to shrink with reversal of pipelines such as Seaway, which partners Enterprise Products and Enbridge Inc expect to start operation later this quarter, and construction of new ones, such as the TransCanada Corp's planned Keystone Cushing-to-Gulf Coast link.

"I think we are seeing a good flow of oil headed into the U.S. Gulf Coast and this will add to the wealth of crude moving into that area," said analyst Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks.

Sunoco commenced open seasons for West Texas-Houston Access on February 17, along with a second project called West Texas-Longview Access, connecting to the Mid-Valley Pipeline to the Midwest. Open season was set to close March 15.

"These projects are being developed to deliver crude oil from West Texas to the Mid-Valley Pipeline at Longview, Texas, and to the Houston, Texas, market," Sunoco said in a news release.