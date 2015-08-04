Aug 4 Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas
Pipeline (TGP) declared a force majeure event for its system
near Falfurrias, Texas, effective from Tuesday.
The notification comes after Kinder Morgan isolated a
portion of the TGP system east of Falfurrias, Texas, in Brooks
County, following a rupture.
"Personnel are onsite and investigating to determine the
length of the repair," Kinder Morgan said.
Due to the scheduled maintenance at Edinburg, Tennessee
does not anticipate any additional impact to scheduled volumes
at this time, the company added.
The Tennessee Gas Pipeline is an approximately 11,900-mile
pipeline system that transports natural gas from Louisiana, the
Gulf of Mexico and south Texas to the northeast section of the
United States, including New York City and Boston, according to
the company website.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)