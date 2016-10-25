CALGARY, Alberta Oct 25 The Alberta Energy
Regulator issued a formal notice of investigation to Trilogy
Energy Corp on Tuesday after a company pipeline spilled
around 1,600 barrels of mixed oil and water in central Alberta.
Calgary-based Trilogy reported the oil emulsion leak on Oct.
7, and said it was discovered within its Kaybob Montney
development about 15 km (nine miles) northeast of the town of
Fox Creek.
In a statement, the regulatory agency said its investigation
will confirm the volume of the spill and consider potential
enforcement actions against Trilogy.
The regulator had already issued an environmental protection
order forcing the company to suspend operations and contain the
leak.
Trilogy shares were down 5.9 percent by midafternoon on the
Toronto Stock Exchange at C$7.53.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)