NEW YORK Oct 25 White Cliffs Pipeline LLS said
on Thursday it has received sufficient shipping commitment to
expand its Colorado-to-Cushing crude pipeline.
The pipeline's capacity, which currently carries 70,000
barrels per day of crude from the Denver-Julesberg basin in
Colorado to the oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, will be
increased to 150,000 bpd.
Increasing production from the mature fields in the D-J
basin due to better drilling technology has necessitated
additional crude transportation.
The expanded pipeline is expected to be in service during
the first half of 2014, subject to approval from the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission and other regulatory bodies.
Rose Rock Midstream LP, SemGroup's master
limited partnership, will operate the expanded line.
SemGroup holds a 51 percent stake in the line, with Plains
All American Pipeline owning 34 percent, Western Gas
Partners holding a 10 percent stake and Noble Energy
holding 5 percent.