BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
HOUSTON Aug 4 NGL Energy Partners on Thursday said it secured additional space on the Colonial Pipeline, which moves refined products from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York Harbor area.
NGL Energy also said it is "actively looking at assets" with investment firm Oaktree Capital Management, executives said during the company's first quarter 2017 earnings call. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement