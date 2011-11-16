NEW YORK Nov 16 The reversal of the Seaway pipeline to carry crude from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast will allow the line to handle volumes committed to the proposed Wrangler pipeline, a spokesman for Enterprise Products said on Wednesday.

"The volumes originally committed to the proposed Wrangler pipeline can now be handled by the reversal of Seaway which will be able to transport up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day," said Rick Rainey, a spokesman for the company.

Enbridge bought ConocoPhillip's half of the Seaway line which originally ran from the Gulf Coast to Oklahoma, serving Conoco's Ponca City, Oklahoma, refinery.

Earlier, Conoco said it would split into two separate entities -- one downstream and one upstream -- and put its half of the pipeline up for sale.