HOUSTON Feb 19 Stampede Energy, a
privately-held midstream operator, is expected to default on
penalty payments after failing to fulfill shipping commitments
on a major Texas pipeline, according to sources.
The development is the latest sign of stress in the pipeline
sector.
During results calls this month, Magellan Midstream Partners
and Plains All American Pipeline spoke of an
unnamed troubled client with 10 percent committed capacity on
their jointly-owned 300,0000 barrel-per-day BridgeTex pipeline
from the Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Several well-placed sources told Reuters the unidentified
shipper is Stampede. The company, started by a 30-year veteran
of companies including Shell, Marathon, Gavilon, Plains and most
recently JP Energy, did not respond to emails and did not
comment when reached by phone.
Stampede has 30,000 bpd of capacity, according to the
company website, or 10 percent of the total allotted on the
BridgeTex line. Stampede formed as an LLC roughly a year ago,
according to Texas regulators, just as oil prices entered a
plunge.
Magellan and Plains did not comment when asked about
Stampede.
Small midstream businesses such as Stampede proliferated
during the shale boom as oil professionals-turned-entrepreneurs
tapped contacts in their Rolodexes to capitalize on a rapidly
growing industry. These companies, often with a handful of
employees and private funding, carved out a niche by connecting
oil producers to bigger pipeline and storage companies.
Now that oil prices have slid to around $30 a barrel,
falling production by some clients is leaving these companies
with fewer barrels to move, undermining their promises to ship
on pipelines.
This in turn has pressured share prices of big pipeline
companies, with investors skittish about declining volumes, and
payments.
Big pipeline companies have stressed to investors in recent
days that most shippers have investment grade ratings, a way of
saying they expect to receive "deficiency" payments if volumes
shrink.
Magellan has said its unnamed troubled client has not been
shipping on the line, and that it does not expect to get a
"deficiency" payment shippers normally must make for space they
rent on a pipeline but do not use.
Asked whether that payment would arrive, Magellan Chief
Executive Officer Mike Mears told investors this month "It's
highly doubtful that we'll receive."
The number of oil rigs in the Permian Basin, the major focus
of Stampede's business, has tumbled to 169 from 365 a year ago,
according to Baker Hughes.
BridgeTex shippers with firm commitments of between 10,000
and 30,000 bpd have a required contract term of approximately
seven years, with a tariff rate of roughly $4 a barrel,
according to a federal regulatory filing.
Companies like Stampede represent a small portion of the
pipeline business. Magellan said it did not expect its revenue
to be affected.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; additional reporting by Catherine
Ngai in New York; Editing by Terry Wade and David Gregorio)