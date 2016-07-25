July 25 An oil spill by Husky Energy Inc
into a major Canadian river reached the city of Prince
Albert, Saskatchewan on Monday, hours earlier than expected, as
workers there raced to stretch a 30-kilometre (19-mile) hose to
draw drinking water from another source.
The heavy oil and diluent leaked from Husky's Saskatchewan
Gathering System pipeline on Thursday, flowing into the North
Saskatchewan River, which supplies drinking water to several
communities in the western Canadian province.
A sheen was visible on the river in Prince Albert on Monday
morning, and the city of 35,000 people shut its water treatment
plant intake, said city manager Jim Toye. It has two days' worth
of stored water before it must find another source, he said in
an interview.
