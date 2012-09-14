* Sunoco expects 40,000 bpd on line in Q1 2013

* Project will carry sour crude to Gulf Coast refineries

By Janet McGurty

Sept 14 Sunoco Inc has received approval from U.S. regulators for its west Texas-Nederland project, which will carry 40,000 barrels per day of sour crudes from west Texas and New Mexico to its Nederland, Texas, terminal by the first quarter of 2013.

The pipeline will open an additional route for growing production in the Permian basin to the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas region, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said in a filing on Friday.

Many pipelines are planned to carry growing oil production from Midcontinent formations like the Bakken and older producing regions like the Permian to Gulf Coast refineries.

Sunoco, which has a large storage terminal at Nederland, is at the forefront in tapping the Permian Basin and carrying the sourer crudes into the Gulf Coast region.

Part of the project is the first phase of its Permian Express. This project will reverse the Wortham-to-Wichita Falls pipeline, which will initially carry 90,000 bpd of crude by the first quarter of 2013, to carry 150,000 barrels per day of crude from Wichita Falls to Nederland. The project is expandable to 350,000 bpd.

The project interconnects four separate pipelines: Sunoco Mesa Pipeline from Midland, Texas, to Colorado City, Texas; the West Texas Gulf CC-Wortham Pipeline from Colorado City to Wortham, Texas; the Sunoco Pipeline running from Wortham to Corsicana, Texas; and the Mobil Pegasus Pipeline running from Corsicana to Nederland.