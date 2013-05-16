CALGARY, Alberta May 16 Canada's National
Energy Board approved on Thursday the toll methodology that will
be put in place by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP if
its proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion goes ahead.
Kinder Morgan is proposing to expand its Trans Mountain
pipeline carrying crude oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Vancouver
to 890,000 barrels a day. It currently ships about 300,000 bpd.
"After considering the entirety of the record, the board
finds, on balance, that the toll methodology as proposed by
Trans Mountain will produce tolls that will be just, reasonable
and not unjustly discriminatory," the NEB said in a statement.