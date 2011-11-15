GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
HOUSTON Nov 15 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) is considering increasing the size of its proposed joint-venture 800,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Wrangler crude oil pipeline after U.S. officials decided last week to postpone final approval of the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas pipeline, an Enbridge executive said on Tuesday.
"Since the announcement of Keystone, obviously a number of calls have come in from people who were expecting that pipeline to go through," Vern Yu, vice president of business development, said at a refining conference in Houston.
"We're having discussions with people just to see if we need to re-size our project to see if we can make sure no one is left behind," Yu said.
The $7 billion, 700,000 bpd Keystone project faced opposition from envrionmentalists and Nebraska state officials as its original route was to cross a massive aquifer. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)
