NEW YORK, April 13 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Friday said planned maintenance on its offshore Gulf of Mexico
natural gas pipeline system was slated to be completed on
schedule by April 17, with offshore receipt points resuming
operations following the completion of work.
In a website posting the company said that the Tri-States
pipe replacement project was on schedule.
Onshore receipt and delivery points were not affected by the
outage.
The 255-mile Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from
the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther
north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas
pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion
cubic feet per day of supply.
It is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co
with Enbridge Offshore owning 33 percent.