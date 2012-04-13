NEW YORK, April 13 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Friday said planned maintenance on its offshore Gulf of Mexico natural gas pipeline system was slated to be completed on schedule by April 17, with offshore receipt points resuming operations following the completion of work. In a website posting the company said that the Tri-States pipe replacement project was on schedule. Onshore receipt and delivery points were not affected by the outage. The 255-mile Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply. It is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge Offshore owning 33 percent.