HONG KONG, March 2 Piper Jaffray, a mid-sized U.S. investment bank may sell its Asian business to a Chinese securities firm, sources said on Friday, one of several options under consideration.

The mid-sized U.S. investment bank set up shop in Asia in 2006, but failed to gain much ground in a market that became crowded with Western banks and brokers seeking to tap Asia's growth.

In 2007, Piper Jaffray expanded its Asian presence by buying Hong Kong-based investment bank, Goldbond Capital Holdings Ltd. That move was aimed at helping Piper Jaffray tap business from small and mid-sized Chinese companies accessing global capital markets.

Chinese securities firm with global aspirations could be interested in acquiring Piper Jaffray's Asian operations, said a source who advises banks and financial institutions on M&A.

The source was not authorised to speak about the matter publicly.

Last year, China's largest listed brokerage, Citic Securities, agreed to pay $374 million to buy a 19.9 percent stake in Credit Agricole's CLSA and Cheuvreux brands.

Piper Jaffary's planned exit from Asia will add to the long list of financial institutions retreating from the region due to stress in their home markets. The British government-owned Royal Bank of Scotland is in exclusive talks with Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd to sell some of its Asia operations.

Piper Jaffray's Asian business could fetch between $50 million-$100 million and a Chinese firm would be a logical buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Piper Jaffray's move comes at a time when mainstream Wall Street investment banks are cutting jobs and trimming expenses in Asia, pressured by falling profits.

In a statement Piper said was issued in response to media reports, the company said the possibilities it is exploring could include a joint venture, though such statements usually mean the company is seeking a buyer.

Piper Jaffray shares jumped about 10 percent on Thursday, before closing up 1.8 percent.