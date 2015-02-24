Feb 24 Investment bank Piper Jaffray Cos said Len Sheer, Amrit Agrawal and Bob Lauria will join its debt capital markets group.

Sheer, who will be the global debt capital markets head along with James Chiarelli, was previously co-head and managing director of debt capital markets at Cowen Group Inc.

Agrawal was named as head of debt private placements and Lauria was named principal.

Previously, Agrawal was a managing director and Lauria served as a director in the debt capital markets group at Cowen.

Sheer, Agrawal and Lauria will be based in New York. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)