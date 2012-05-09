May 9 Piperlime, Gap Inc's online
boutique for dresses and accessories, will open its first
brick-and-mortar store in New York City this autumn, the company
said on Wednesday.
Launched in 2006, Piperlime caters to an eccentric and more
fashion oriented clientele. With sales of $301 million for
Piperlime and sportswear brand Athleta combined, the concept is
a small pecentage of Gap's overall sales of $14.55 billion in
fiscal 2011.
The new 4,000-square-foot store will have a similar feel to
its online counterpart and be styled like a boutique, Gap said.
"Our customers have been asking for a place where they can
experience Piperlime in person, and New York is the perfect
location for this," said Jennifer Gosselin, senior vice
president and general manager of Piperlime.
In April, online men's clothing retailer Bonobos said it had
teamed up with Nordstrom to sell its clothes in the department
store chain, saying there was demand to "touch and feel clothing
before they purchase."