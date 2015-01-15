BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Piquadro SpA :
* Reports 9 months, ended on Dec. 31, 2014, of the full year 2014/2015 revenue of 48.5 million euros ($56.64 million), up 7.1 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8562 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.