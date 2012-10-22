* One ship reported attacked in July to Sept period
* West Africa pirate attacks worsening
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Oct 22 Somali pirate attacks fell to
their lowest in three years in the first nine months of 2012 as
tougher navy action and private armed security teams deterred
gangs, a maritime watchdog said.
Last year, Somali piracy in the busy shipping lanes of the
Gulf of Aden and the northwestern Indian Ocean netted $160
million, and cost the world economy some $7 billion, according
to the American One Earth Future foundation.
In the January to September period, attacks involving Somali
pirates fell to 70 compared with 199 incidents in the first nine
months of last year and was at its lowest since 2009, the
International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said on Monday.
Only one ship was targeted by pirates in the third quarter
of 2012, the IMB said, adding that piracy off West Africa was
increasing however.
"We welcome the successful robust targeting of pirate action
groups by international navies in the high risk waters off
Somalia, ensuring these criminals are removed before they can
threaten ships," IMB director Pottengal Mukundan said.
"It's good news that hijackings are down, but there can be
no room for complacency: these waters are still extremely
high-risk and the naval presence must be maintained."
International navies have stepped up pre-emptive action
against pirates, including strikes on their bases on the Somali
coast, and shipping firms are increasingly using armed guards
and other measures such as heightened watches and razor wire.
The IMB said the slide in Somali pirate attacks had driven
overall global pirate attacks down to 233 incidents, compared
with 352 last year with incidents at their lowest since 2008
when there were 199 reported, it said.
War torn Somalia is next to the Gulf of Aden's busy shipping
lanes, and poverty has in recent years tempted many young men to
take up piracy, storming commercial vessels and holding their
crews and cargo to ransom.
Rory Lamrock, an intelligence analyst with security firm
AKE, said piracy was a less attractive enterprise for the moment
for gangs, but the outlook hinged on security being maintained.
"The gains are all reversible, because the main conditions
on the land, such as poverty, insecurity, the distribution of
firearms and a lack of institutional development, remain largely
unchanged," he said. "If security measures are rescinded it
would be very easy for pirate syndicates to resume their
activity to similar levels of recent years."
Meanwhile, piracy is on the increase on the other side of
Africa in the Gulf of Guinea, an increasingly important source
of oil, cocoa and metals for world markets.
The IMB, which has been monitoring global piracy since 1991,
said there had been 34 incidents in the January to September
period, rising from 30 in the same period last year.
"Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea is becoming increasingly
dangerous and has pushed westward from Benin to neighbouring
Togo," the IMB said. "Attacks are often violent, planned and
aimed at stealing refined oil products which can be easily sold
on the open market."
(editing by Ron Askew)