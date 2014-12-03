* Somali pirate attacks down by 95 pct since 2011 -Maritime
bureau
* Cost of armed guards has halved, many firms have shut
* Some are using cheaper guards, targeting new businesses
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Cash-strapped maritime security
firms are being forced to use fewer costly elite guards and to
diversify into other businesses such as cyber security, as a
steep decline in Somali pirate attacks and hotter competition
erode fast-thinning margins.
Hundreds of security firms sprang up over the past seven
years to offer protection to shipping companies, with scores of
merchant vessels being boarded and sailors taken hostage in
pirate raids off the coast of conflict-torn Somalia.
However, attacks in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean have
dropped from a peak of 237 in 2011 to just 10 in the first nine
months of this year, the lowest since the piracy scourge began
in 2008, according to the International Maritime Bureau.
The fall has been helped by using armed guards, deploying
naval forces and defending ships with barbed wire or fire hoses.
The cost of using guards has also halved as the sector has
become more competitive, which though good for ship owners is
bad for security firms.
"Day rates for embarked teams are continuously being
squeezed to rock bottom," said retired rear admiral Vasilis
Politis, managing director of Greek armed guard company Marine
Security International.
The price for a security team to protect a ship has slumped
from an average of $40,000 per voyage to around $18,000-$20,000,
said Gerry Northwood, who previously commanded the British Royal
Navy's Counter Piracy Task Group which detained 13 Somalis after
an attack on a tanker in 2012.
A typical team comprises three or four guards, working round
the clock and armed with semi-automatic weapons to maximise fire
power and rifles for accuracy and range.
Faced with a tougher operating environment, some firms have
switched from using former U.S. and British marines and special
forces to cheaper alternatives including guards from India, the
Philippines and Estonia, said Ian May, Asia manager for
Protection Vessels International.
Declining revenue has encouraged industry consolidation.
Ambrey Risk, one of the biggest firms, bought the maritime
security division of rival Drum Cussac this month, while Gulf of
Aden Group Transits shut in July.
Peter Cook, chief executive of the Security Association for
the Maritime Industry (SAMI), said its membership had fallen
from a high of 180 companies in November 2012 to 140, and he
anticipated further falls.
NEW BUSINESSES
Companies are trying to expand into new areas including
cyber security for ships and the offshore industry, port
security and training coast guards.
Some are also offering protection in areas where piracy has
increased such as West Africa, with 23 attacks recorded up to
September this year, and Asia, where almost 100 attacks were
reported in the waters off Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.
However, restrictions on privately contracted armed guards
in West Africa and the low level of violence normally used in
attacks in Southeast Asia mean firms cannot necessarily
replicate their Indian Ocean operations, said Mark Thomas, Asia
Pacific business development manager at Dryad Maritime in
Singapore.
Despite the drop in attacks, the Gulf of Aden still remains
vital for the security business, with a fifth of global trade
passing through it and at least 40 per cent of ships transiting
the area had armed guards in July, according to SAMI.
Former British naval captain Northwood, who is chief
operating officer at Maritime Asset Security and Training, said
there were still probably two or three cases of Somali pirate
boats probing the defences of ships a month.
For now, naval patrols are set to continue. The European
Union expects to extend its anti-piracy operations for another
year and NATO is extending its to the end of 2016.
"If companies stop using armed guards and the naval presence
disappears then we would not have to wait for too long for
another wave of successful attacks," said Madis Madalik, chief
operating officer of Estonian-based ESC Global Security.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Ed Davies)