* U.N. concerned by growing piracy threat in Gulf of Guinea
* Says too early to say if international naval force needed
By Gwladys Fouche
LILLESTROEM, Norway, June 4 West African heads
of state will meet, maybe as soon as this month, to adopt a code
to fight growing piracy in their coastal waters that would
include use of arrests, prosecutions and seizures of ships, the
U.N. shipping agency said.
Piracy is on the increase in the Gulf of Guinea region,
which includes Africa's No. 1 oil producer Nigeria and is a
significant source of commodities including cocoa for world
markets.
In that region, commercial ships do not enjoy the protection
of naval security that has dramatically reduced Somali piracy on
the other side of Africa.
"Quite soon, probably before the end of this month, heads of
states of West African nations will be meeting in Cameroon ...
to try to adopt a new code of conduct for anti-piracy
activities," Koji Sekimizu, secretary-general of the United
Nations International Maritime Organisation (IMO), said on
Tuesday.
The code of conduct, modelled on one adopted by East African
and Arab Peninsula nations in 2009 to fight piracy in the Indian
Ocean, would ask governments to arrest and prosecute suspected
pirates, seize any vessels believed to have been used in acts of
piracy and increase regional cooperation.
The U.N. was seeking to get rich countries to fund this
work, said Sekimizu, declining to say how much money was
required.
"This (piracy in the region) is a recent phenomenon we are
very concerned about," he said on the margins of a shipping
conference.
On the other side of Africa, the protection of ships by
multinational navy taskforces has dramatically reduced the
number of pirate attacks on ships.
It was too early to say whether a similar effort would be
needed in the Gulf of Guinea, said Sekimizu.
The latest reported piracy attack off West Africa took place
in May, when armed pirates attacked an oil products tanker off
the coast of Nigeria and abducted an unknown number of crew,
according to security sources.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)