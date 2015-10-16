LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Piraeus Bank's liability management
exercise launched this week should ensure it is first in the
queue of Greek institutions raising capital once stress tests
are completed this month. Senior debt holders will play a key
part in the recapitalisation.
The bank on Thursday announced an exchange offer on 1.1bn
of its subordinated and senior bonds, of which a total 592m
remains outstanding. Investors will have the option of
exchanging their holdings into either cash or shares.
"It's likely that all the Greek banks will need some capital
but there will only be a limited pool of money. Piraeus is keen
to capture as much of that pool as possible by being ready ahead
of the stress tests results," said a banker familiar with the
deal.
Market participants expect the other Greek lenders will be
close behind Piraeus in trying to repair their balance sheets
and ask bondholders for goodwill.
In the first step of the offer, holders of the 2017 senior,
2016 subordinated and perpetual hybrid will have to decide if
they will accept so-called non-transferable receipts (NTR).
Piraeus is running a consent solicitation alongside the
offer which is structured in a way so that recalcitrant holders
will participate.
"The consent takes time and investors need notice so by
doing it that way, everything will be ready for when Piraeus
publishes the equity prospectus, as and when that is," another
banker close to the situation said.
Once the results of the stress tests are known, investors
will then have to decide whether they want to cash out and face
steep haircuts on their holdings, or get equity.
"The size of the capital hole will play a huge part in
investors' decision. No one knows what the impact of the capital
controls has been, it's the US$64m question," the first banker
said.
In a note published in July, RBS analysts said that in a
worst case outcome, the total Greek bank capital shortfall could
be as high as 27.4bn.
The results of the Greek bank stress tests are expected on
October 31 ahead of the expiration deadline for the exchange
into the NTRs on November 4.
NOT SENIOR ANYMORE
For investors who bought Piraeus's 500m 2017 bond
transaction near par in March 2014, choosing between equity or a
43% of par cash offer is far from what they had in mind when
they invested in what was supposed to be a recovery story.
Market participants, including investors, believe that the
best bet will be to take the equity - which will be the first
time that senior debt plays such a big part in recapitalising a
bank given it has the biggest outstanding amount by far,
at365.2m versus just 16.249m of the hybrid.
The exchange could dwarf existing equity, with the bank's
market capitalisation less than 530m.
Piraeus has made it clear that burden-sharing "to the
maximum extent possible" is on the cards if investors decide not
to take part in the exchange.
Bondholders can opt for shares with a 100% ratio in the case
of the 2016 sub and 2017 senior deals, and 50% in the case of
the perpetual securities.
If they go for cash, accounts that own the 400m 2016
subordinated and 200m perpetual bonds will fare even worse,
receiving only 9% of par.
"It's an easy decision: burden sharing or this," the second
banker said. "Also, you have to remember that different
institutions would have had a say in what the cash offer should
be. At the end of the day, you are a Greek bank creditor and
this is an opportunity to get something back. You are getting
100, just in a different form."
The market has reacted positively to the offer. The 2017
bonds on Friday were quoted at a cash price of 60, up 13.5
points from Thursday's open, and at their highest since the end
of June.
"If you put money into those banks, you have to follow it
and it would be worse for investors to have to write it off,
said the first banker.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are structuring banks and dealer
managers. Credit Suisse is dealer manager.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Owen Wild, Julian
Baker)