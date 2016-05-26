BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
ATHENS May 26 Piraeus Bank, Greece's biggest lender by assets, expects to return to profit this year with a considerable decline in its non-performing loans, chairman Michael Sallas told reporters.
"(We anticipate) Several hundreds of million in profitability this year, based on current data, and there will be a considerable decline in NPLs," Sallas said on the sidelines of the Bank's annual general meeting in Athens.
The bank had on Wednesday reported a loss of 37 million euros in the first quarter of 2016, sharply lower than a net loss of 1.24 billion in the last quarter of 2015. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).