ATHENS May 26 Piraeus Bank, Greece's
biggest bank by assets, expects to return to profit this year,
as well as a big drop in its non-performing loans, Chairman
Michael Sallas told reporters.
"(We anticipate) several hundreds of millions in
profitability this year, based on current data, and there will
be a considerable decline in NPLs," Sallas said on the sidelines
of the bank's annual general meeting in Athens.
The bank on Wednesday reported a loss of 37 million
euros($41.37 million) for the first quarter of 2016,
significantly smaller than the 1.24 billion loss it reported for
the last quarter of 2015.
Greek banks still have lots of problem loans on their books
following the country's deep recession. More than 40 percent of
the sector's loans are non-performing. The banks also still
depend heavily on central bank funding.
Piraeus aims to reduce its stock of non-performing loans,
which stood at 39.8 percent of its loan book at the end of the
first quarter. "The peak of non-performing loans is definitively
behind us," Sallas said.
Piraeus Bank expects the Greek economy to recover in 2017,
when growth is forecast to exceed 2 percent. Sallas said this
year, the country's economic performance is likely to be flat or
contract by 0.5 percent.
Sallas told the bank's shareholders that the European
Central Bank was expected to resume accepting Greek government
bonds as collateral for lending money to banks after the
completion of the country's first bailout review earlier this
week.
The ECB stopped accepting Greek government bonds in early
2015, cutting a cheap lending lifeline for Greek banks and
forcing them to borrow billions of euros from the domestic
central bank's emergency liquidity assistance window to cover
their funding gaps.
"The reinstatement of the waiver, will help reduce banks'
dependence on emergency liquidity assistance and support
profitability. The banking sector's path towards profit will be
strengthened," he said.
($1 = 0.8943 euros)
