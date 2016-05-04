ATHENS May 4 Greece's Piraeus Bank
will sell part of its 28 percent stake in insurer European
Reliance to the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, a Piraeus official said on Wednesday.
Piraeus, Greece's largest lender by assets, plans to divest
the entire stake as part of a restructuring plan which entails
the disposal of non-core assets.
"There is agreement with the EBRD to buy a stake of 15
percent in European Reliance from Piraeus. The Bank of Greece
has approved the transaction," the official said, without
disclosing the price of the transaction.
Greece-based European Reliance was listed on the Athens
stock exchange in 1997. Piraeus Bank acquired the stake in 2007.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jon Boyle)