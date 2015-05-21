DUBAI May 21 Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank will pay about $150 million to acquire 98.5 percent of the Egyptian unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank, the Kuwaiti lender said on Thursday.

The transaction still requires approvals from the central banks of Kuwait and Egypt, Al Ahli Bank said in a bourse filing. (Reporting by David French and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Matt Smith)