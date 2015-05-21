BRIEF-Remedis Q1 net loss widens to 0.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 292,627 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 257,176 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI May 21 Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank will pay about $150 million to acquire 98.5 percent of the Egyptian unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank, the Kuwaiti lender said on Thursday.
The transaction still requires approvals from the central banks of Kuwait and Egypt, Al Ahli Bank said in a bourse filing. (Reporting by David French and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Matt Smith)
* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable