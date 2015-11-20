BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 20 Bookrunners on Piraeus Bank's capital increase have told investors that books are more than 90 percent covered, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The bank, which has been the longest in the market of the Greek lenders currently seeking capital, is looking to raise 1.34 billion euros ($1.43 billion) from investors as part of an attempt to plug its capital hole of 2.21 billion euros.
Books will close on Friday afternoon. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Emiliano Mellino)
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: