LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Greek bank Piraeus is arranging to meet European investors next week for a possible senior unsecured bond sale, according to a lead manager.

The Greek lender is rated Caa1 (stable) by Moodys, CCC (negative) by S&P and B- (stable) outlook by Fitch. BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are lead managers on the transaction that will follow the roadshow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)