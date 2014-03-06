BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Greek bank Piraeus is arranging to meet European investors next week for a possible senior unsecured bond sale, according to a lead manager.
The Greek lender is rated Caa1 (stable) by Moodys, CCC (negative) by S&P and B- (stable) outlook by Fitch. BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are lead managers on the transaction that will follow the roadshow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.