Sept 27 Piraeus Bank SA, Greece's
second-largest bank, is planning to list unit Geniki Bank on the
stock exchange in the next six months, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the plan.
Piraeus has hired Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays
PLC to advise on the listing, which could raise about
200 million euros ($270 million) to 300 million euros, the
newspaper reported. ()
Piraeus will try to retain 10 percent to 20 percent of
Geniki for the time being, the FT said.
Piraeus bought the smaller lender from France's Societe
Generale last year.
It said this month that 12 percent of its workforce had
signed up for voluntary redundancy, as it tries to reduce costs
following recent acquisitions.
Piraeus was profitable in the first half of this year thanks
to one-off gains on the book value of its Cypriot banking
operations, which camouflaged the effect of bad loans brought
about by recession in Greece.
The bank was not immediately available for comment. Deutsche
Bank and Barclays could not be reached outside regular business
hours.