BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
ATHENS Jan 31 Greece's Piraeus Bank is confident that private investors will subscribe to at least 10 percent of its planned share offering, its chairman said on Thursday, which would ensure the bank remains privately run.
"We are certain, based on the indications we have, that we will reach 10 percent," the bank's chairman Michalis Sallas told a shareholder meeting.
Under their planned recapitalisation, Greek banks will issue contingent convertible bonds or CoCos and new shares. To stay privately run, at least 10 percent of the share offerings must be taken up by the market. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r