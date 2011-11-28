CAIRO Nov 28 Standard Chartered has ended talks to acquire the Egyptian unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank because of a worsening economic climate, Piraeus said on Monday.

Piraeus received expressions of interest in the Egyptian business from third parties during the talks and will now make contact with them, said a statement received by Reuters and confirmed by an official at the Greek bank in Athens. (Reporting by Edmund Blair and Tom Pfeiffer in Cairo and George Georgiopoulos in Athens)