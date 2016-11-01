BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
ATHENS Nov 1 Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest lender, has appointed George Handjinicolaou as its new board chairman, it said on Tuesday.
Handjinicolaou, who is taking over immediately, was most recently deputy chief executive officer at the London-based International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), Piraeus said in a statement.
He previously held senior management positions in the derivatives and fixed income markets at several global financial institutions including Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS in London and New York. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO