ATHENS, March 26 Greece's Piraeus Bank expects to conclude deals to take over the Cypriot banks operating in Greece by noon on Tuesday, Greece's third-largest lender by assets said on Tuesday.

"The signing of agreements to acquire the networks of Cypriot banks in Greece is expected to be completed by noon at the latest in order to sort out remaining technical details," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)